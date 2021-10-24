Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

LONDON (AP) — The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in an Iranian prison. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for more than five years in Iran. Husband Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British government’s Foreign Office in central London. He plans to maintain a “constant vigil” by sleeping in a tent outside the building’s main entrance. Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government. It’s a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.