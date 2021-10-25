Judge: No order barring union from discussing vaccine order

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied a request from Chicago to extend an order barring the president of the police union from making public statements encouraging members to disobey the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Earlier this month, Cook County Judge Cecilia Horan granted the city’s request for a temporary injunction that was set to expire late Monday. After hearing arguments, she issued a written ruling Monday denying the city’s request to expand it and include other union leaders. City attorneys accused Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara of continuing to speak out or having other union officials do so in his place.