Orthodox patriarch released from hospital, set to meet Biden

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, has been released from a Washington hospital after an overnight stay early in his 12-day visit to the United States. Bartholomew is 81 and is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. He’s also scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said the patriarch is feeling well. Bartholomew is considered first among equals alongside other Orthodox patriarchs, a position of prominence rather than direct power.