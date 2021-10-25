Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country’s south

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details. A war monitor said an early Monday morning attack happened in the southern Quneitra province and targeted two government military outposts on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an Israeli warplane targeted the outposts leaving behind material destruction. There were no reports of casualties. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but it has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years.