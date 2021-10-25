World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a target for rich countries to provide poor nations with $100 billion in aid each year to tackle global warming will be missed, dealing a blow to the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. Senior officials from Canada and Germany were tasked with breaking a deadlock in negotiations ahead of next week’s summit. They announced Monday that current data shows the goal for climate finance won’t be reached until 2023 — three years later than agreed. The officials expressed confidence that developed countries could stump up more than $100 billion per year from 2024 onward. That is unlikely to satisfy poor nations, who have insisted that the original target must be met. Climate campaigners warned the plan should not be considered a success.