Child’s death ruled homicide, remains found in apartment

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston area apartment along with three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned has been ruled a homicide. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston listed the primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.” Officials with the institute and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they can’t provide additional details. No charges have been filed. A spokesman for the Alief school district, where the children were enrolled, says they had stopped attending school in May 2020.