New York’s mayoral candidates trade barbs and compliments

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The candidates running to become New York City’s mayor lobbed accusations at each other about palling around with gangsters and acting like children or clowns, but their second debate ended on a surprisingly tender note involving cats and veganism. A week before the city picks a new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa laid out their plans Tuesday for addressing rising violent crime in the city and how to chart a path out of the pandemic’s deadly wake. It was the second meeting between Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president who is widely expected to win the election, and Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.