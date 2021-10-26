Wildlife agencies to cancel Trump endangered species rules

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is canceling two environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump that limited habitat protections for imperiled plants and wildlife. The proposal to drop the two Trump-era rules was announced Tuesday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service. It’s part of a broad effort by the Biden administration to undo rules imposed under Trump that favored industry over the environment. The designation of lands and waters as critical for the survival of vulnerable species can limit mining, oil drilling and other development. That has long made the designations a flashpoint for conflict between environmental and business interests