Moscow-bound EgyptAir flight returns after threat message

CAIRO (AP) — EgyptAir says a Moscow-bound flight has returned to the Egyptian capital shortly after its takeoff after a threatening message was found onboard. The airline says EgyptAir flight MS728 has returned safely to Cairo International Airport around 22 minutes after takeoff. It says the written message was found on a seat of the Airbus A220-300. It did not elaborate about the content of the message. Flights between Moscow and Cairo had been suspended for 2 1/2 years after the local affiliate of the Islamic State group said it downed a plane over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in October 2015. Those flights were resumed in April 2018.