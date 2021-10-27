India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of up to 3,125 miles amid rising border tensions with China. The government says the Agni-5 missile splashed down in the Bay of Bengal with a high degree of accuracy. Beijing’s powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike nearly all of China. India is already able to strike anywhere inside archrival Pakistan, against whom it has fought three wars since their independence from British colonialists in 1947. India has been developing its medium- and long-range nuclear and missile systems since the 1990s amid increasing strategic competition with China.