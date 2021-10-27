Migrant caravan grows in southern Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — A growing migrant caravan set out early after a day of rest on its trek across southern Mexico. About 2,000 migrants had walked out of the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday. While the multitude is challenging to count, it appeared significantly larger Wednesday and its leaders estimated its size at 4,000. Without any issue, the migrants passed a customs, immigration and military checkpoint where authorities typically seize drugs and look for human smugglers. Though still significantly smaller than caravans in 2018 and 2019, this is the biggest group moving through southern Mexico since the pandemic started early last year.