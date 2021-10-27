Fears of rising baguette prices pose crunch for the French

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A hike in the cost of wheat is alarming French households who fear a possible rise in the price of the prized baguette. Many boulangeries are warning customers that the long, crunchy French staple could be going up by 3 to 5 centimes. The president of the French Confederation of Bakeries and Pastry Shops says that while it doesn’t seem like a lot, the price is seen as a barometer of the country’s economic health. He says it’s linked to a 30% worldwide increase in the price of wheat since September, following bad harvests in Russia. Experts say rising energy prices that are making ovens more expensive to operate are also a factor.