Ransomware gang says it targeted National Rifle Association

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ransomware gang believed to operate out of Russia says it’s hacked the National Rifle Association. The gang calls itself Grief and has published a handful of what appear to be NRA files related to grants that the NRA has awarded. Ransomware gangs often post a victim’s files on the dark web in hopes of spurring them to pay out a ransom. An NRA spokesman said on Twitter that the NRA “does not discuss matters relating to its physical or electronic security” and takes “extraordinary measures” to protect its information. Ransomware attacks have spiked in recent years against all manner of companies and organizations, but rarely are the targets as politically sensitive as the NRA.