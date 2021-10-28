EU chief calls for leadership at climate ‘moment of truth’

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive is calling for climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Thursday that the world is facing “a moment of truth.” World leaders are gathering in Rome for a weekend summit of the Group of 20 most developed nations, ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. Von der Leyen says that “what we need is, first of all, leadership.” A new U.N. report has found that fresh government pledges to cut emissions aren’t strict enough to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.