Louisiana ex-officer accused of kicking man, lying about it

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

A federal indictment accuses a former Louisiana police officer of kicking an arrested man in the face and head, then lying about it when the man complained to his superiors. Jared Desadier was arrested last year on state charges in the incident involving Timothy Williams, who sued him and other officers in April. Neither Desadier’s attorney in that case nor Williams’ attorney immediately responded to an emailed request for comment on the indictment handed up Wednesday by a grand jury in Shreveport. The federal charges are witness tampering and depriving someone of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure.