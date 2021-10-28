Police aided illegal marijuana operation in Maine, feds say

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors say law enforcement officers and a prosecutor aided an operation that illegally sold $13 million in pot grown for Maine’s medical marijuana program. Federal documents unsealed Wednesday when a defendant in a related case pleaded guilty revealed an elaborate operation in western Maine. A dozen people were charged in the complaint. They include a Rangeley select board member, a prosecutor in Franklin County, two Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, an Oxford County sheriff’s deputy and a Wilton police officer. Attorneys for the prosecutor and accountant denied the allegations. Attorneys for the other defendants didn’t immediately comment.