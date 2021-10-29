Ahead of Rittenhouse trial, race seen as underlying issue

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse, the aspiring police officer who gunned down three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest in the summer of 2020 against racism and police brutality, is white. So were those he shot. But for many, his murder trial next week will be watched closely as the latest referendum on race and the American legal system. The protest where the shootings took place was prompted by the case of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by a white Kenosha police officer.