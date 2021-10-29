‘Everything is at stake’ as world gathers for climate talks

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

World leaders are about to gather in Scotland to try to get global warming under more control. Two weeks of intense climate change negotiations start Sunday, and some leaders say humanity’s future is at stake. The risk of failure looms large. None of the United Nations’ three goals for success in the Glasgow negotiations is on track. Those goals include a 45% cut in carbon emissions and a commitment from rich nations to give poorer countries $100 billion a year to cope with climate change. Half of that amount must be aimed at adapting to the worst effects of climate change.