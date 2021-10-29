Fuel station explosion in Pakistan kills 4, injures 6

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say an explosion at a fuel station in the southern port city of Karachi has killed at least four people. Senior police official Nasir Aftab said six people were injured in Friday’s incident, caused by short-circuiting inside a room at the station. He said it was not an act of sabotage, but officers were still investigating the cause. Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, where such incidents are rare.