Greece: Authorities investigating migrant boat ‘incident’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are investigating an incident off the coast of Crete, following reports in the local news media that a cargo ship carrying a large number of migrants was stranded in bad weather. An official from the Merchant Marine Ministry said Friday that the coast guard was monitoring an incident off the coast of the island but gave no further details. News outlets on Crete reported that migrants on the vessel had made a distress call that had been forwarded to the coast guard.