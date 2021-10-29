Man who shot at Minneapolis police sues city, officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man found not guilty of attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death has sued the city and numerous officers, alleging excessive force was used in his arrest. Jaleel Stallings also alleges in the federal lawsuit filed Thursday that several of his constitutional rights were violated following the shooting. Stallings’ attorney, Eric Rice, released body camera footage earlier this month that showed Stallings being assaulted by police following his arrest. A booking photo of Stallings taken after his arrest shows visible facial injuries. The lawsuit says the beating left Stallings with several injuries, including a fractured eye socket. The police department declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.