Prosecutors seek to limit Epstein associate’s trial claims

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say lawyers for a British socialite are trying to put conspiracy theories and other far-afield topics in front of a jury that will decide if she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls. The government and defense lawyers submitted arguments late Friday to a judge who will decide what evidence can be shown to jurors at the trial of 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell. She has been incarcerated since her July 2020 arrest on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse and sometimes joined in the abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. Prospective jurors will fill out questionnaires next week. Opening statements are scheduled for Nov. 29.