De Kock takes knee as South Africa beats Sri Lanka at WCup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — David Miller hit two sixes in the last over as South Africa shrugged off a hat trick from Wanindu Hasaranga to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets at the T20 World Cup. Miller launched his attack with support from Kagiso Rabada to lift South Africa from 112-6 in the 18th over to 146-6 and beyond the target of 143 with one ball to spare. Quinton de Kock returned after refusing to play in the last game against West Indies when the South Africa players were ordered to take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement. He took a knee this time.