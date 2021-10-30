UN, US to Sudan military: Show restraint during protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations and the United States have urged Sudan’s top generals to show restraint and avoid confrontation as pro-democracy protesters began pouring into the streets against a military coup earlier this week. The U.N. envoy for Sudan met with the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to urge de-escalation and constraint. A U.S. envoy also spoke by phone with the country’s strongman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. The military seized power in a coup Monday and Burhan says he will appoint a technocrat prime minister to rule alongside it within days. Pro-democracy groups have called for mass marches Saturday to press demands for re-instating the deposed transitional government..