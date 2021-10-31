8 Hong Kong activists on trial over banned Tiananmen vigil

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — A trial has begun for Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists over their roles in an unauthorized Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong. Police last year banned the annual vigil for the first time in three decades, citing public health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. Critics believe the ban is part of the crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in 2019. Lai and the others whose trial began Monday have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they organized and incited others to join the vigil. Police arrested 26 activists over the vigil. Several already have been sentenced.