Egypt says suspect in gruesome street killing arrested

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say they have arrested the suspect in a gruesome killing in a Suez Canal city, soon after shocking footage of the slaying drew an uproar on social media. The Interior Ministry, which oversees the police force, said in a brief statement that the suspect attacked a man in a busy street in Ismailia on Monday and beheaded him. The suspect had previously worked at a furniture store owned by the slain man’s brother. The ministry said the suspect has a history of mental illness and had been previously treated for drug addiction. Two people were also injured in the attack.