Ex-Army vet sentenced for Southern California bomb plot

An Army veteran who plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Mark Domingo of Los Angeles was sentenced Monday. Authorities say the former combat infantryman wanted to bomb an April 2019 rally in Long Beach, but the plot was foiled in an undercover operation by the FBI and police. Authorities say Domingo had recently converted to Islam and wanted revenge for two March 2019 attacks on New Zealand mosques that killed 50 people. Acting U.S. attorney Tracy Wilkison says Domingo has shown no remorse and hasn’t renounced his extremist ideology.