Images of vulnerable Afghans removed from Pentagon website

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has temporarily removed from its visual information website tens of thousands of photo and video images of Afghans who supported the U.S. war effort and who may be vulnerable to retaliation by the Taliban. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said he made the decision to remove from publicly accessible Defense Department platforms — starting in August during the U.S.-led evacuation — all imagery that shows the faces or other identifiable features of vulnerable Afghans. Kirby said 124,000 photos and 17,000 videos were removed and archived on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. He said they will be reposted later.