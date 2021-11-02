6 people abducted from university in Nigeria’s capital

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say gunmen in Nigeria’s capital abducted six people from the staff quarters of a university. The University of Abuja said in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday that four staff members and their children were taken by unknown assailants. It was the first attack of its kind in Lagos since a wave of school kidnappings began in the country more than a year ago. A university employee told The Associated Press that the gunmen “arrived at the quarters and started shooting and shooting.” There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the kidnappings, but suspicion immediately fell on a suspects who have been blamed for scores of similar abductions for ransom.