Judge releases names of jurors in Derek Chauvin’s trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge who presided over the trial of Derek Chauvin has made public the names of jurors who convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill also Monday released the names of alternates who watched the trial but did not deliberate, as well as questionnaires they filled out during jury selection. The release followed a request by The Associated Press and other news organizations to make the names public. Some jurors have spoken out since their verdict in April. Attempts by the AP to reach other jurors have been unsuccessful.