Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — .A “people’s tribunal” has opened in the Netherlands to highlight the number of journalists around the world who were killed for doing their jobs. The tribunal, convened by a group of press freedom organizations, has no powers to sanction perpetrators. Instead, it plans to present evidence to raise awareness about journalists targeted to silence their reporting. The first hearing was taking place Tuesday a month after two journalists, one in the Philippines and one in Russia, won the Nobel Peace Prize for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even death.