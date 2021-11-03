Algeria accuses Moroccan forces of killing 3, amid tensions

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian president’s office says three Algerians were killed by a military strike on their trucks. It accuses Moroccan forces in the disputed Western Sahara of being behind the attack. The president’s office said Wednesday that the trucks were traveling from the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott toward the Algerian city of Ouargla when they were targeted. Citing unspecified evidence, it said Moroccan forces in Western Sahara were responsible. There was no immediate response from Morocco’s government. Tensions between the Algeria and Morocco have been exceptionally high in recent months. The two countries broke diplomatic relations in August over a standoff that largely centers on Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1975.