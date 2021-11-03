EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — European Union parliamentarians are meeting with Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang, in the first official visit of an EU delegation to the island. Thirteen members of the EU’s committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are in Taiwan. The EU parliament passed a resolution last month calling for the body to “intensify EU-Taiwan political relations.” The visit comes amid growing support for the island and rising negative perceptions toward China in Western countries. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu visited the Czech Republic and Slovakia last week on a tour to step up cooperation with the two countries.