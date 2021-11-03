Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ tests monstrous family bonds

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s favorite serial killer is hiding out in upstate New York when we finally spot him again. The good news is he hasn’t killed anyone in a decade. The bad news is his knife skills are still top-notch. Michael C. Hall, who plays the troubled hero of the “Dexter” series, steps back into the role with Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood,” resurrecting one of TV’s darkest characters after an eight-year break. Dexter may have left a trail of corpses in Florida, but in New York, he’s managed to keep his murderous impulse in check for years — until now. It starts Sunday.