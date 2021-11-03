Undersea 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A shallow undersea earthquake has shaken part of eastern Indonesia but no serious damage or casualties have been reported so far. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 5.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of an island in North Maluku province. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said the quake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami. North Maluku has about 1 million people and is one of Indonesia’s least populous provinces. Indonesia has frequent seismic activity. Its last major earthquake was in January and killed at least 105 people in West Sulawesi province.