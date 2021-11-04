Ex-queen: Jordan prince who feuded with king still not free

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A former queen of Jordan says her son, Prince Hamzah, is still not free after having been put under house arrest by his half-brother, King Abdullah II, seven months ago. Queen Noor made the assertion in a tweet late on Wednesday, while marking the birthday of one of her granddaughters. Noor wrote that she hoped the girl’s father “will be justly freed ASAP.” The royal court declined comment Thursday. The rift between Abdullah and Hamzah erupted in April, when the king confined his popular half-brother to his home for allegedly conspiring to destabilize the kingdom. Hamzah denied the claims and alleged corruption at the highest levels.