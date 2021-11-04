Migrants pelt Mexico’s National Guard with rocks, 5 injured

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A group of migrants trying to walk across southern Mexico have pelted officers of Mexico’s National Guard with a hail of rocks, injuring five officers. The guards were tailing the migrant march Thursday, when a group of 100 to 150 male migrants started throwing rocks at two truckloads of guard officers equipped with plastic shields and helmets. So heavy was the rain of rocks that at least two guard officers tumbled from the trucks onto the highway below. Video footage showed one of the guardsmen unconscious, with some migrants trying to help him while another threw a punch at him.