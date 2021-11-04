NTSB: Boat didn’t heed danger signals before fatal collision

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with a chemical tanker near Galveston, Texas, killing three people, did not respond to danger signals from the other ship. A report issued Thursday by the agency says the tanker’s pilot radioed the fishing boat Pappy’s Pride three times and the ship sounded two danger signals before the crash on Jan. 14, 2020. The report says investigators could not determine why the boat didn’t respond because neither the captain nor another crew member who was heading toward the wheelhouse before the collision survived. The crash killed three crew members on the boat; one member survived and was injured.