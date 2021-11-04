Remains found thought to be German hiker missing since 1983

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to be those of a 27-year-old man from West Germany who disappeared during a mountaineering trip nearly 40 years ago. Park officials said Thursday a hiker found human remains in the Skeleton Gulch area in August 2020, and rangers this summer discovered items nearby belonging to Rudi Moder. Moder started his excursion into the park in February 1983 and was reported overdue several days later. He was an experienced winter mountaineer who was living in Fort Collins at the time.