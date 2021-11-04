Ukraine again reports record high daily coronavirus cases

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has reported another record high number of new coronavirus infections, part of an infection surge amid widespread reluctance among the population to get vaccinated. The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 27,377 new infection cases over the past day, about 500 more than the previous high that was tallied last week. The ministry said 699 people died, bringing the overall toll to 70,146 deaths and more than 3 million cases in the country of 41 million. Only about 17% of the population has been fully vaccinated, which is Europe’s second-lowest rate after Armenia. More than a thousand people blocked streets in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday, protesting against COVID-19 vaccine certificates and other public health measures.