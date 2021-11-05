Skip to Content
Prosecutor in Andrew Cuomo’s groping case seeks more time

By MICHAEL HILL
Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time. Albany Country District Attorney David Soares said in a letter Friday that the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective.” The request throws the high-profile case in turmoil a week after Cuomo was accused in the sheriff’s complaint of committing a misdemeanor sex crime. Soares said in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler that his office had been investigating the matter for several months and that the sheriff’s action complicated matters.

