End of daylight saving time means winter is on the horizon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Winter is on the horizon again with the end of daylight saving time coming Sunday across most of the United States. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Set the clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night and gain an extra hour of sleep. But a recent poll shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time. But there is no consensus behind which should be used all year. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 13, 2022.