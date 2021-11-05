Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations, power outages

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations, causing power outages in the capital and submerging roads in some parts of the country. Homes were flooded around Sarajevo while local roads were submerged in the southwest of the country Friday, prompting some schools to cancel classes. Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburb of Otes and in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the capital. The rain began late Thursday and forecasts say it will continue to fall until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.