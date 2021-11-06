In SC, Rep. Rice hopes impeachment vote doesn’t eclipse 2022

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice says that he hopes his vote this year to impeach President Donald Trump won’t be enough to overshadow his other accomplishments as he seeks a sixth term. The Myrtle Beach Republican told The Associated Press this week that he stands by his vote in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. Rice was one of only 10 House Republicans to support impeachment earlier this year. He was censured by the state Republican Party but says many constituents have thanked him for his vote. A dozen Republicans are seeking to challenge Rice in next summer’s primary in South Carolina’s 7th District.