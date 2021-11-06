New infections hit record as Russia’s COVID-19 wave persists

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s COVID-19 cases have hit another one-day record as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections that has persisted for more than a month. The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 41,335 new cases since the previous day, exceeding the previous daily record set on Oct. 31. The task force said 1,188 people with COVID-19 died, just seven fewer than the daily death record reported Thursday. Officials cite Russia’s low vaccination rate as a major factor in the sharp rise in cases that began in mid-September. Russia has 57.2 million people fully vaccinated, or less than 40% of the country’s 146 million people.