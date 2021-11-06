Poles protest strict abortion law after pregnant woman dies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Crowds have gathered in Warsaw any in many other Polish cities Saturday to protest restrictive abortion law that critics say has led to a recent death of a woman with troubled pregnancy. The protesters are holding portraits of the woman, 30-year-old Iza, who died in hospital from septic shock. Her family and a lawyer say her doctors did not terminate the pregnancy despite the fact that her fetus lacked enough amniotic fluid to survive. The doctors have been suspended and prosecutors are investigating. Women’s rights activists say the woman is a victim of Poland’s restrictive law. The Constitutional Tribunal ruled last year that termination of a pregnancy with congenital defects is against Poland’s constitution.