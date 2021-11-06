Sudan activists reject power-sharing with army, call strikes

By FAY ABUELGASIM and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s protest movement has rejected internationally backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military after last month’s coup. It called for two days of nationwide strikes, starting on Sunday. The call comes as a leader of the country’s main political party says the generals are negotiating in bad faith and urged the international community to increase pressure on them to reverse their Oct. 25 coup. In the takeover, the army dissolved the transitional administration and arrested dozens of government officials and politicians. The coup has been met with international outcry and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.