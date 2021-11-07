Failed assassination bid against Iraq’s PM ramps up tension

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Troops and patrols have deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted Iraq’s prime minister in his residence. The attack significantly raises tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials said Al-Kadhimi was unharmed but seven of his guards were injured. The prime minister later appeared on Iraqi television seated behind a desk, looking calm and composed. His left hand appeared to be wrapped in a bandage. There was no claim for the attack early Sunday, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias who had publicly issued threats against al-Kadhimi. They denied involvement.