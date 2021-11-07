Students barred from games after chants at female goalie

KITTANNING, Pa. (AP) — A female high school hockey goalie in Pennsylvania is returning to the ice Monday for her first school game since she was the target of vulgar and abusive chants from spectators. The chants from students at Armstrong High School targeted the female goalie for the Mars Fighting Planets at an Oct. 28 game near Kittanning. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League on Thursday barred Armstrong students from attending their school’s hockey games and placed the team on probation. Team USA Women’s Hockey Olympian Meghan Duggan has even weighed in with support for the player.