Azerbaijan celebrates Nagorno-Karabakh victory anniversary

MOSCOW (AP) — Tens of thousands have rallied in Azerbaijan’s capital to mark the one year anniversary of the country’s victory in the six-week battle over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev declared Nov. 8 as Victory Day to mark the capture of the strategic city of Shusha by Azerbaijani forces. The city’s capture forced Armenia to accept a Russia-brokered truce two days later. As part of Monday’s celebrations, demonstrators and military cadets marched across the Azerbaijani capital, carrying a huge 440-meter (1,444-foot) national flag. In 44 days of fierce fighting that killed thousands, the Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces and moved deep into Nagorno-Karabakh.